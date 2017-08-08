EastEnders spoiler: Linda Carter has dramatic showdown with Whitney over recent betrayal Linda rocked the Carter household with her return to Walford this week

She made her dramatic return to the Square on Monday night's episode of EastEnders. And there's more to come as Linda Carter is set to have an explosive showdown with former daughter-in-law Whitney in an upcoming episode this week. The Queen Vic landlady, played by Kellie Bright, was left heartbroken after her husband Mick revealed that he was "in love" with someone else. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether the person he is talking about is in fact Whitney, the pair did share a kiss when Linda was looking after her ill mother.

On Tuesday, a special episode will air centred on the three main characters. In a new interview, actress Kellie hinted that her character would be foolish to let go of her 27-year relationship with Mick over a kiss. "Linda doesn't think that Mick is in love with Whitney, certainly not to begin with anyway," she shared, reports Digital Spy." She actually says to him, 'You're infatuated, you have a crush and you think it's love'."

She added: "But if your husband has kissed someone else and he says that he thinks he's in love with them, it would still throw you even if you were the most confident person in the world. It would make you question everything." When asked if the couple could move on, Kellie replied: "You don't just walk away from someone after 27 years over a kiss, even if there are feelings involved. Linda would be a fool to give up now and she knows it – but it's just a matter of how she gets past it."