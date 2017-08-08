Guess which former EastEnders star has joined the Loose Women panel The actress appeared on the BBC soap for six years

Former EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth is the latest star join the Loose Women panel. The 48-year-old, who is famous for playing Little Mo on the BBC soap, made her debut on the ITV daytime show on Tuesday afternoon alongside regulars Andrea McLean, Janet Street Porter and Gloria Hunniford. And the new panellist wasted no time in talking about her experience on the beloved soap, telling the audience: "I don't know how I did it. 6 days a week, 12 hours a day and being that miserable."

Kacey, who was on EastEnders for six years, explained how rewarding it was to watch her fragile character develop over the years. "It was a lovely [length of time] time to be in EastEnders because you could develop the character," she explained. "I've got books and books on her about how she walked and talked, and even how she constructed her sentences."

Fans rushed to share their delight over Kacey's new appointment, with one tweeting: "You were fab on it today Kacey! Let's hope I do get to go on in the future if not at the moment!" Another wrote: "So great too see Kacey alongside the beauties of prime time TV." A third post read: "Oh my god how young does Kacey Ainsworth look?! She's stunning. #LooseWomen." Another follower remarked: "The show today was so inspirational, thank you Kacey."

During her appearance, Kacey also talked about the horrific moment she was groomed as a young actress by an older actor. "I started work in the 1970s, I was eight at the time when I started working," she recalled. "What I realise now is that paedophiles work in plain sight. Maybe tickle you, single you out. And this is kind of what happened to me." She continued: "It was in a production and it was very inappropriate what he was doing. I felt it was inappropriate at the time but because it was in front of everybody it kind of normalised it." Following the show, followers praised the star for being open. "Well done kacey being so honest," wrote on viewer, while another simply said: "You made the show."