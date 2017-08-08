Katie Piper reveals who will play her in her new movie Lydia Hearst will play the role of Katie in the movie adaptation

Katie Piper, a former TV presenter, was a victim of an acid attack orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend in 2008 which left her face and part of her body severely disfigured. Not only was Katie affected physically by the attack, but she also suffered extreme psychological damage which she has had to overcome throughout a slow rehabilitation process. In 2011, three years after her attack, Katie released her memoir Beautiful. The moving true story looked at how her mind, body and spirit were cruelly snatched from her and how she inspired millions with her fight to get them back.

Following the traumatic event, she released a documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face which earned her a BAFTA nomination and was shown in 15 different countries around the world. Katie recently shared an image of Lydia Hearst on Instagram, which revealed that Lydia will star in the movie adaptation of her memoir Beautiful. One fan commented: "amazing!!!!" whilst one follower couldn't keep the excitement to herself, as she tagged a friend and wrote: "a movie!"

Katie will be played by Lydia Hearst in the movie

Katie was initially apprehensive about releasing a film, as she admitted in an interview with Lorraine: "It's a funny one because it's not the same as having a cool exciting film, it's a bit dark. I'll have to think about it."

Katie Piper married her husband Richard Sutton in 2015, and described him as a "gift from God" as he has helped her overcome acid attack demons. The former TV presenter founded the Katie Piper Foundation this year, to "help create a world where scars do not limit a person's function, social inclusion or sense of wellbeing."