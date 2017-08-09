James Corden says Chester Bennington's widow will decide whether Carpool Karaoke airs The Linkin Park singer took his own life in July

James Corden has said it is not his place to decide whether Chester Bennington's Carpool Karaoke segment will air on TV. The Linkin Park singer, who committed suicide last month, was due to appear in an upcoming episode of the new TV series. Speaking to the Associated Press, James, who is an executive producer on the show, said: "We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled.

"We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it, really, that's it. And it's completely up to them and that's a conversation we haven't even thought about having right now because I think it's really important that we, you know, it's a tragedy."

Chester, 41, committed suicide in July, leaving behind his second wife Talinda and their three children – a son Tyler and six-year-old twin daughters Lilly and Lila. Chester also had three other children from previous relationships, including a son Draven with his first wife Samantha Marie Olit. Chester's widow Talinda has since responded to TV host James on Twitter, writing "Thank you @JKCorden" following his kind words.

One week after her husband's death, Talinda released a heartbreaking statement, saying: "One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.

Chester and his wife Talinda married in 2006

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love. Always, Mrs Talinda Bennington."