Strictly Come Dancing 2017: Third celebrity contestant revealed The Loose Women star joins Mollie King and Davood Ghadami in the show's line-up

More exciting news Strictly fans! Ruth Langsford has been named as the third celebrity contestant on this year's dance show. The announcement was made live on This Morning on Wednesday, with the TV show and both Strictly's official Twitter accounts confirming the news. "Loose Woman, Ruth Langsford is limbering up for #Strictly 2017. Welcome," they tweeted.

Ruth, 57, said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"

The Loose Women panellist is the third star this week to be unveiled. Saturdays star Mollie King was the first celebrity contestant of the 2017 series to be announced, followed one day later by EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami. Speaking about his participation in the competition, Davood – who stars as Kush Kazemi on the BBC soap – said: "Having the opportunity to take part in this year's Strictly is such an honour. It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!"

Mollie, meanwhile, said she would be embracing all that Strictly has to offer - including the spray tans and sequins. "You wouldn't wear them down to the supermarket!" she said. "I think you've just got to go for it because I personally – I always veer away from looking too ultra girly but on this you've got to go for it – get the pink on, get the sparkles. This is your moment to be a princess."