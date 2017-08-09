Eamonn Holmes reveals his nerves for Ruth Langsford after she was announced as the third Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford has been confirmed to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

His wife is set to take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor this year, but that has left Eamonn Holmes feeling slightly nervous. Taking to his social media pages after his partner-in-crime Ruth Langsford was announced as the third celebrity, Eamonn was quick to congratulate her. "My darling wife will be in The #Strictly line up. I'm so proud... and so worried," he wrote alongside a picture. Fans rushed to send their congratulations, with one writing: "Oh this is fantastic news @eamonnholmes....I can't wait and she will make you even more proud a husband than what you already are... way to go @ruthlangsford." Another commented: "Omg I'm so looking forward to it. Team Ruth all the way." A third post read: "Now that's a reason to tune in."

My darling wife will be in The #Strictly line up. I'm so proud ..... and so worried ! 👍❤ A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

Of her new appointment, This Morning's Ruth shared: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"

The Loose Women panellist, 57, is the third celebrity this week to be unveiled. Saturdays star Mollie King was the first celebrity contestant of the 2017 series to be announced, followed one day later by EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami. This year will mark Shirley Ballas' first stint as head judge, taking over from Len Goodman. She will be joined on the show by three new professionals: Amy Dowden from South Wales, Australian dancer Dianne Buswell and Ukraine's Nadiya Bychkova, who will join the Strictly crew when the award-winning entertainment series returns in September to BBC One.