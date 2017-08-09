Claire Foy opens up about moving on from The Crown: 'I will never watch it with regret' The actress plays a young Queen Elizabeth

Claire Foy has revealed she has no sense of "bitterness or regret" when it comes to stepping down from her role as the Queen in the popular Netflix drama, The Crown. Taking the "philosophical" approach, the 33-year-old claimed that she is ready to leave the character behind as the drama prepares to recast an older actress for the third series. "Someone else will take on this amazing role and I'm not the first person to play that part," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I have taken that role on from other people who've played it before."

The actress added: "So it's in the nature of the role that it will keep reincarnating and that that story will keep being told. I can't wait to watch it and I just think whoever they get to play that part, they'll be extraordinary because they're an extraordinary team. I will never watch it with any sense of bitterness or regret." Claire, who has won rave reviews for her incredible portrayal of the young monarch, claimed that she will always be grateful to be given the chance to play such an iconic woman. She said: "I will feel what I will feel now, which is so happy and lucky and thankful and grateful for the opportunity I had with that role. It's been amazing for my life."

From Helen Mirren to Claire Foy: actresses who have portrayed the Queen

An older actress will take on the role as the hit drama takes a look at the Queen's later life. Series producer Andrew Eaton previously told Digital Spy: "There's a lot of great stuff that happens in season two. Then, once you start that journey, you start thinking, 'God, won't it be great when we get to Princess Diana?' So there's plenty of material." Meanwhile, despite the global recognition, Claire recently expressed her doubts that the Queen has watched The Crown. The comment comes after reports claimed that Her Majesty has watched all ten episodes and is a fan of the Netflix series. Claire revealed: "I will believe it when I see it."