Suranne Jones is back! BBC teases Doctor Foster series 2 with chilling new picture Doctor Foster returns to the BBC this autumn

Doctor Foster fans rejoice! The BBC have shared a chilling picture of lead actress Suranne Jones ahead of the second series, which is due to return this autumn. The new image sees Suranne as scorned GP Gemma Foster with blood flowing down from her ring finger, while staring towards the camera as she teases a dramatic storyline. The first series of the gritty drama, which drew in a peak audience of 10.1 million viewers in 2015, saw the actress play a betrayed wife, who discovers her husband (played by Bertie Carvel) has been unfaithful.

Suranne Jones as Doctor Foster in chilling new picture

Doctor Foster: First look at Suranne Jones in the long-awaited return of series two

Suranne, who won a BAFTA TV award for her role, previously said the next series will focus on her character's new life after "divorce, deceit and revenge". She said in a statement: "I can't wait for the audience who invested in these characters to find out the explosive twists and turns. Now we can look into what happens to a woman after divorce, deceit and revenge has taken its toll. What a gift of a part and a dream to work with Mike Bartlett again!"

Doctor Foster is set to return later this year

The show will pick up two years on from the original five-part series, and will implore the implications of Gemma's actions on Simon and their torn son Tom, after trying to get revenge on her husband. It has since been reported that Sherlock star Sian Brooke has joined the cast of the acclaimed drama - although no details about her character have been released. Doctor Foster aired on the BBC for a five-episode series last October and attracted an average weekly audience of 8.2 million viewers - the highest rating for any new television drama in 2015.