The Crown: Claire Foy returns as the Queen in the first trailer for series 2 The second series of The Crown will return in December

The Crown season two is almost upon us! Netflix has released the first trailer to the highly anticipated drama, which sees Claire Foy and Matt Smith take on the roles of a young Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The teaser hints that there's trouble in the royal couple's marriage as various rumours of his whereabouts at the end of the first series emerges.

"The rumours still haven't gone away," says the Queen in the trailer. "I've learned more about humiliation in the last few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime." The Queen later tells Philip: "I've been Queen barely 10 years and in that time I've had three Prime Ministers and not one has lasted the course. It never stops for a minute." Trying to comfort her, Philip replies: "Is it not possible that among all those problems there are some of us who are there no matter what?" Not impressed, the Queen quips: "If only."

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Claire opened up about the upcoming season. She revealed: "It's a torrent coming at them and they don’t know how to cope. They judge it wrongly every single time." The actress also admitted that her favourite episode focuses on John and Jackie Kennedy's visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961. "I loved the episode because it's about these two disparate women, women who are so very observed, coming to know each other. It was such fun to play," she added.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith as young Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

From Helen Mirren to Claire Foy: actresses who have portrayed the Queen

The beloved period drama, which will take place between 1955 and 1964, will also focus on Princess Margaret's relationship with Lord Snowdon, played by Vanessa Kirby and newcomer Matthew Goode. It is likely that the show will delve into his infidelities before and after his marriage to the princess. The Crown will also feature the fallout of the Kennedy assassination as Michael C Hall takes on the role of US President John F Kennedy and Jodi Balfour as his wife Jackie. The Crown will return to Netflix on December 8.