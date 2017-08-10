Find out why Coronation Street stars aren’t allowed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing Actress Beverley Callard claimed that stars from the ITV soap are banned from taking part in the popular BBC dancing show

Beverley Callard has claimed that the cast of Coronation Street aren’t allowed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing. The 60-year-old actress, who plays Liz McDonald in the popular ITV soap, made the revelation while chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Thursday's This Morning. While on the topic of Ruth joining the next series of Strictly, Beverley told the TV presenter: "I'm so jealous you're doing Strictly." Ruth then went on to ask if Beverley would ever consider doing the show herself. "Oh they won't let us. That's the only reality show I would do. I am very jealous," she replied. Eamonn then asked why it wouldn’t be allowed, asking if it was because Coronation Street is on ITV. "Oh, it's you know – all that malarkey," came the response.



On Thursday, former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson was revealed as the fourth celebrity contestant to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The news was announced on BBC Breakfast, with Gemma saying: "I am honoured to be asked and so thrilled to be joining Strictly Come Dancing 2017! I'm beyond excited and incredibly nervous but I am looking forward to learning a new skill in ballroom and Latin dancing and taking on this challenge."

Gemma will be joining Ruth, along with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, and The Saturdays singer Mollie King. Their participation in the show has been announced throughout the course of the week.

The new series of Strictly will begin on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead by joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.