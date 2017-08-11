David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay go from friends to foes in hilarious video The celebrities will go head-to-head as they battle it out on The F Word

The ex-Manchester United footballer David Beckham will take on Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay in a head-to-head showdown in the kitchen, as they star on the competitive cooking reality show The F Word. The competitive duo had some serious fight talk ahead of their cook-off in a hilarious video of a staged mock press conference.

The celebrities, who are regularly spotted in each other's company, put their friendship aside as they came up with their best insults for the pre-cook-off dual. The pair squared up to each other, in an attempt to intimidate one another despite their smug smiles. Gordon appeared to be confident in his cooking abilities stating, "No one is ever going to beat me in my own kitchen" although David argued: "He's not a chef anymore, he's a TV host."

The celebrities had some serious fighting talk

While Gordon would appear to be the clear favourite, David is no stranger to the kitchen. The footballer mentioned his wife Victoria Beckham, quipping "I'm married to a Spice Girl, trust me, I already know my spices" before showing his self confidence in the fighting remark: "You're gonna get bended like Beckham." Chef Gordon didn't seem convinced as he said that the footballer "might be handsome but can't cook" adding "trust me, too many headers has scrambled his brain". The ultimate battle for queen, country and kitchen will be happening on 16 August on Fox.

David, 42, has previously shown just how much of an adventurous eater he is. He often posts photos on Instagram of his meals; one picture David posted back in 2015 showed the sportsman tucking into cod fish sperm. The doting dad also completed a six-month professional cookery course in Italy when he played for Milan.

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham can often be seen hanging out

At home, Italian cuisine is definitely a firm favourite for the Beckhams. In his documentary Into The Unknown, David revealed: "When I was in Italy the culinary course was one of the things I always wanted to do. So I had the time and I thought, why not? The kids love Italian, so I can make fresh pasta from scratch." Of his wife, David added: "Victoria is easy. She loves vegetables and she loves salad."