Paul Hollywood 'missed' Mary Berry, Mel and Sue while filming the new Great British Bake Off Paul Hollywood has opened up about the new series of GBBO

Paul Hollywood has revealed that he missed his former colleagues Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins while filming the new series of the Great British Bake Off, admitting that it was difficult starting the show on Channel 4 without them. Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: "I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue, and when I started filming the new 'Bake Off' it was hard."

READ: Mary Berry reveals she's never heard of new Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding

Paul was the only member of the original team to stay with GBBO

However, the remaining member of the original team revealed that he enjoyed filming with the new presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. He said: "I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn't really that sad in the end." The bread connoisseur then opened up about the public's reaction to him deciding to move with the show when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, saying: "It has been hard because I was called a traitor over my decision to leave the BBC to go to Channel 4... The other three left for whatever reason but I didn't want to lose my job. The show found me and I didn't want to turn my back on them."

READ: Paul Hollywood shares snap with new Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith

Paul opened up about the show

Paul previously opened up about Mary, Mel and Sue's decision to leave the show back in March. During an appearance on Loose Women, he said: "They were loyal in their own little arenas of what they wanted to do. I was in a different stage of my career. And it's my job and I love doing the Bake Off. And when it moved channels, I'm with the production company, I don't work for a channel, I work for a production company and my job was always there and for me, I didn't want to lose it. They gave me a shot seven years ago and I grasped it with both hands, why would I want to let it go?"





