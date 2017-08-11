Emmerdale set to welcome two new hunks – get the details Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough will appear on screens next month

Exciting news for Emmerdale fans! The ITV soap is welcoming two new cast members – Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough. The pair have already started filming and will appear on screens next month. Ned will take on the role of businessman Tom Waterhouse, while Downton Abbey star Andrew will play his right-hand man Graham Foster.

Andrew, who fans will recognise as Tim Drewe from the period drama, said: "Graham is an interesting guy. He's a bit enigmatic but he definitely has hidden depths, which I can't wait to explore and he's fiercely loyal to his boss Tom. I see Graham as a man a little like Alfred, the butler in Batman." Rising star Ned, who has starred on EastEnders in the guest role of Mark Fowler, added: "I was really delighted to secure the role of Tom. I've never played a character like this before and I am very excited to see how his story develops."

Ned Porteous and Andrew Scarborough will make their debut next month

According to show bosses, the pair will create friction between Charity (Emma Atkins) and Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb). Charity reveals she's secured a new business client, but Debbie insists she go meet him first. The mother-daughter duo both head to meet Graham in a hotel bar, with Charity arriving first. But it's Debbie who appears to make the right impression.

Everything appears to be going to plan until they leave the hotel. What has Debbie got herself into? And who are Graham and Tom? Will the smell of money and sense of glamour prove to be a strong temptation for Debbie or will she get out of her depth? And what will become of her on-off relationship with Ross? Fans will have to wait until September to see what happens!