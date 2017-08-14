The Apprentice star Jessica Cunnigham 'devastated' by the death of ex-partner Jessica shared three daughters with Alistair Eccles

Jessica Cunningham, star of The Apprentice, has been left devastated by the death of her ex-partner and father of her children. The 30-year-old businesswoman, who appeared on the BBC show last year, shared three daughters with her former boyfriend Alistair Eccles. A representative for Jessica confirmed the tragic news, telling the Sun: "Despite their break-up, Alistair was a really good father to their children. Jessica is politely asking for some privacy at this devastating time so that she can protect their three girls."

Jessica and Alistair ran her first business, Famous Frocks, together before she ended their relationship after he was convicted of fraud. In 2013, he admitted money laundering at Preston Crown Court, and received a 15 month prison sentence.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary confirmed: "We were called shortly before 3am on August 11 following a report that a 35-year-old man has been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital after he had been found at an address on Underley Street, Burnley. He was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the Coroner."

Jessica has previously spoken about the difficulties of dating as a single mother, and revealed that her daughters are yet to meet any of her suitors. "They've not met anyone yet because no-one has been special enough to introduce them," she said. "I call them my three queens. They're amazing."