EastEnders favourites Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell are back together once again Actresses Samantha Womack and Rita Simons have remained in touch since their characters' dramatic departures from the BBC One soap

EastEnders fans rejoice – Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell are back together, in real life! Actresses Samantha Womack (Ronnie) and Rita Simons (Roxy) enjoyed a reunion over the weekend – and it looks like they had a wonderful time! Samantha, who is currently starring as Morticia Addams in the new The Addams Family musical, enjoyed a visit from her former on-screen sister Rita, who came along to watch the show. The actress later took to Twitter to share a photo from their day with fans.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell are back together!

The picture, which was captioned: "Having a sleepover with my Ronald. Just seen @AddamsFamilyUK you all frickin rocked! @stuidalfred1 @LesDennis xxx," went down a treat. "Absolutely adore this! R&R forever," wrote EastEnders viewer. Another said: "Mitchell sisters, together forever." A third added: "Yes back together! Miss you on my screens." One fan even suggested that they find a way to return to the show. "Miss you two not being on EastEnders hope they can bring you both back from the dead."

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell were much-loved characters in EastEnders

It's been eight months since the iconic Mitchell sisters were killed off from EastEnders in what is thought to be one of the soap's most dramatic exits. The much-loved stars first appeared as Roxy and Ronnie back in 2007, when they were introduced as the cousins of Phil and Grant Mitchell. They went on to become popular members of the show in the decade following thieir arrival.

After working together on the show for ten years, it is little wonder that the pair have remained so close. Back in March, Samantha revealed on This Morning that she's managed to stay in very close contact with Rita. "I speak to Rita about six times a day," she said. "You can't give up something like that. We were together for such a long time, and she feels like my sister still, so I am grateful actually. I came away with the most amazing friend ever."