Alison King returning to Coronation Street in explosive Christmas storyline Character Carla Connor was last seen on screen in May 2016

Coronation Street is bringing back fan favourite Carla Connor! Actress Alison King has signed on to return to the ITV soap at Christmas, and is set to appear in an explosive storyline alongside Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor). Corrie producer Kate Oates confirmed Carla's return in an interview with Radio Times, and promised a brand new spin on the character. "Ever since I got here, it's been rumoured that Carla's coming back," Kate said. "But it was never true. Even the latest indications of it. Ali has only just signed her contract and she'll be back around Christmas."

She continued: "It's time to break new ground with Carla. I didn't want to put her on that familiar cycle of self-destruction, recovery, followed by more self-destruction. What we'll have instead are these two strong Connor women – Carla and Michelle – on opposing sides and in conflict for a change. It'll be a refreshing dynamic for us to see."

Carla was last seen on screen in May 2016 following her disastrous wedding to Nick Tilsley, with the actress departing the soap to pursue other projects and spend more time with her daughter Daisy. Alison, 44, first appeared on Corrie in December 2006, and featured in a number of big storylines; from car crashes and fires, to a battle with alcoholism and kidnapping.