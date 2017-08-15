George Clooney cut Josh Brolin from his upcoming film: Find out why George Clooney opened up about why he cut out Josh Brolin's scenes

George Clooney has spoken about his decision to cut No Country for Old Men star Josh Brolin from his upcoming film, Suburbicon, admitting that his scenes just didn't work in the finished version of the film. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the actor's involvement, he said: "We shot a couple of scenes with Josh [playing] a baseball coach that are really, really funny. But after we did our first screening, the one thing that became really clear to me was that [the scenes] let the air out of the balloon, in terms of the tension in the film."

George opened up about cutting out Josh's scenes

The Ocean's 11 actor continued: "I had to write him this awful note where I just said, 'You're not going to believe it, but these scenes really don't work any more.' He felt bad, and he thought maybe something went wrong, and I said, 'I'm sending you the scenes, so you can see, they're actually the two funniest scenes in the movie.'"

George revealed that he has previously been in the same situation, as most of his scenes in Thin Red Line were cut out back in 1998. He said: "I've sort of been in the same situation. I did a bunch of scenes in Thin Red Line and then got a call from Terry [Malick], saying, 'We're cutting out everything except the very last scene.' I was like, 'Please cut me completely out of the movie! Don't leave me in one scene!'"

George welcomed twins with his wife, Amal Clooney, back in June. The new parents announced the birth of their children, Alexander and Ella, in a statement which read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."