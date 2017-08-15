Strictly 2017: ninth celebrity contestant revealed! The Scottish comedian joins the celebrity line-up

The ninth Strictly Come Dancing contestant for 2017 has been announced! Scottish comedian and broadcaster Susan Calman will be taking part in the dance competition this year, with the news announced on Radio 2's Jeremy Vine show on Tuesday. Speaking about her participation in the show, Susan said: "Being on Strictly is a dream come true. Finally I can reveal all the moves I've been practising in my kitchen to the nation. I am an enthusiastic home dancer and now on Saturday night I'll be dancing on other people's homes in a (hopefully) entertaining way. I am terrified but excited to start my Strictly journey."

Glasgow-born Susan, 42, is a comedian, broadcaster and a regular contributor on BBC Radio 4. She appears on shows including The News Quiz, The Unbelievable Truth, Dilemma, and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, and she recently recorded the second series of her sitcom Sisters. Away from radio, Susan hosts a CBBC quiz show called Top Class as well as BBC One's new daytime shows, The Boss and Armchair Detectives. She has also appeared on QI, Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week. Susan recently completed her second tour, 'The Calman Before the Storm'.

Susan joins Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King who have also been confirmed for the new series. More celebrity contestants will be announced in due course.

Strictly will begin again on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead by joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.