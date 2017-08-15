Celebrations take place after a shock engagement on Loose Women One loved-up couple enjoyed a very special day while watching Tuesday's live show

It was an extra special show for two loved-up members of the Loose Women audience on Tuesday, who got engaged during an advert break on the programme. Gerry Moran popped the question to his girlfriend Arlene Neelson – and it was seriously sweet. The ITV daytime show revealed the exciting news on their website and shared a short clip of moment it happened. Arlene and Gerry then posed for a photograph with panellists, Gloria Hunniford, Coleen Nolan, Denise Van-Outen and anchor Christine Lampard – who had made sure that the special moment was recorded on camera.

Huge congratulations to Gerry & Arlene from our audience who got engaged during one of our advert breaks on the show today! @itv Click on the link in our bio to watch the moment! #itv #engaged #proposal #wedding #TelevisionProposal A post shared by LooseWomen (@loosewomen) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

The image, which was posted on Loose Women's Instagram account, was captioned: "Huge congratulations to Gerry & Arlene from our audience who got engaged during one of our advert breaks on the show today! @itv Click on the link in our bio to watch the moment! #itv #engaged #proposal #wedding#TelevisionProposal," and went down a treat with fans. "Adorable, congratulations to the happy couple," one wrote. "Congrats to them both," wrote another. A third joked: "I'm sure you all earn enough to pay for their wedding! Lol!"

Denise Van Outen was a guest panellist on Tuesday's show

Also on Tuesday's show, TV star Denise, who was guest presenting the show, revealed why she quit The Big Breakfast back in 1998. The 43-year-old, who co-presented the show with Johnny Vaughan, admitted that she left because of money. "I had a big fall out with Johnny Vaughn, who I did Big Breakfast with, and at that time we were like brother and sister. We were best friends, unbreakable," Denise told the panel.

"The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt we worked together as a team and that's how it should be. We created it together. Not just us but the rest of the team working on the show. I always had that mentality that it was about all of us."

The star added: "But Johnny, and I know there are other influences involved and agents and everything, but he was negotiating separately from me, his contract, which I found out and obviously confronted him and I realised then at that point that our friendship had gone in two different directions and for me it was tarnished."