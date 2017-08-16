Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond: 'I just want to go out on a high note' Daniel Craig has confirmed he will return as James Bond

Daniel Craig has confirmed that he is returning to the role of James Bond for the fifth time, after months of uncertainty as to whether the actor would reprise his role as the famous spy. Chatting on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Daniel confirmed the exciting news, saying: "I couldn't be happier. I have to apologise to all the people I've done interviews today because I wanted to tell you. It's been a couple of months and we've been discussing it and trying to figure it out. I always wanted to [come back]. I [just] needed a break."

Daniel will return as James Bond

The star also defended his earlier comments, where he said he'd rather "slash his wrists" than return to the role, saying: "Look, there's no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I'd finished shooting the last movie. I went straight into an interview and someone said would you do another one and I went 'No!' And instead of saying something with style and grace I gave a really stupid answer." He then added: "I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait."

James first played the role in 2006

Fans of the franchise were quick to react to the exciting news, with one tweeting: "As bad as today had been, Daniel Craig just stated that he is returning as James Bond, so there is still some good in the world," while another added: "We spent 2 years (!!) on baseless rumours/speculation concerning Daniel Craig returning to #JamesBond, even though we all knew he'd be back." Daniel has played James Bond since 2006, and appeared as 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.