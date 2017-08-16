Rachel Stevens confirms she is in talks to join EastEnders The former S Club 7 star could soon join the residents of Albert Square

Rachel Stevens could be following in the footsteps of pop star-turned-soap star Lee Ryan. The former S Club 7 singer is in talks to join the cast of EastEnders. Rachel, 39, revealed that she has had several meetings with BBC bosses over the years, but said the timing was never right for her to sign up. She told the Sun: "There have been a few times where there have been talks about it over the years. You know what it's like with things, it's all about timing and all that kind of thing.

"But yeah, there's definitely been talk about it and it could happen. My mum will be beside herself it if happens. That's the thing about this business – amazing opportunities come along, so who knows?"

Former Strictly star Rachel also had some good news for S Club 7 fans. "The hardcore fans want a 20 year reunion, and I could see that happening," she said. "It will be something we'll have to talk about. It was so fun when we did the reunion tour a few years ago. It was absolutely brilliant and it was so lovely to see everyone again."

In the meantime, Rachel is gearing up for the start of Celebrity Masterchef, which kicks off on Wednesday night. Others names lined up for the 12th series of the show include Rebecca Adlington, Vic Reeves, Ulrika Jonsson and Debbie McGee.