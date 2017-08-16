Find out when the new series of Great British Bake Off will be on TV! The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 soon - find out when!

The Great British Bake Off has finally announced when it will finally return to our screens! The popular baking show, which has moved from BBC to Channel 4 this year, will air on the network on Tuesday 29 August. The show's official account tweeted the exciting news with a short clip of the famous baking tent, writing: "The tent of dreams awaits. #GBBO. 29.08.17."

Fans were quick to express their excitement, with one writing: "I have a long standing love of @sanditoksvig so I'll try it! Haha you know I can't resist a new cookbook," while another added: "I'm over the Channel 4 move and now I'm just getting excited." However, others were unhappy that the show's original hosts, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, along with judge Mary Berry, wouldn't be appearing in the upcoming series. One person tweeted: "I feel like it's cheating on Mel, Sue and Mary," while another added: "Won't be the same without Mary Berry! But I'll give it a watch!"

GBBO will return at the end of August

Paul Hollywood, the only member of the original presenters to remain on the programme following its move, recently opened up about filming the new series. Chatting to Closer magazine, he said: "I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue, and when I started filming the new 'Bake Off' it was hard. I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel [Fielding] and Sandi [Toksvig] are, so I wasn't really that sad in the end."

Noel Fielding is one of the new presenters

The GBBO judge has previously opened up about the show on Loose Women. "It's my job and I love doing the Bake Off," he said. "And when it moved channels, I'm with the production company, I don't work for a channel, I work for a production company and my job was always there and for me, I didn't want to lose it. They gave me a shot seven years ago and I grasped it with both hands, why would I want to let it go?"