Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the set of his latest film, Mission Impossible 6, it has been confirmed. The Hollywood star was hurt while jumping between two high-rise buildings in London at the weekend. Tom, 55, who is known for performing his own stunts, crashed into a wall while attempting the daring leap, and was later seen limping off the set. Following the incident, Paramount Pictures confirmed that production on the film has been halted, but said it is still on schedule to open in July next year.

A statement read: "During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer." It's not clear how long production will be halted for. According to Variety, it could be anywhere from six weeks to three months while the actor recovers.

Tom has a reputation for performing his own action scenes, and the stunt coordinator for Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Wade Eastwood, previously opened up about helping the star, telling Variety: "With a megastar like Cruise, someone has to make sure the stunts are done as safely as possible." Speaking about a particular scene in the film, he added: "Tom didn't want to have the feeling of being too safe. He said it would ruin his performance… Everything you see is real. It was all Tom."