Emma Stone overtakes Jennifer Lawrence as highest-paid actress of 2017

The La La Land star was closely followed by Jennifer Aniston

by Gemma Strong

Emma Stone has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress of 2017 by Forbes. The 28-year-old made $26million in the last year, the majority of which came from her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land, which took more than $445million worldwide. She was closely followed by Jennifer Aniston, 48, who brought home $25.5million, much of which came from endorsements, such as SmartWater and Emirates airline. Last year's number one, 27-year-old Jennifer Lawrence, was in third position with earnings of $24million – down on 2016's $46million.

Melissa McCarthy, 46, was at number four with $18million, while Mila Kunis, 34, came in fifth position with $15.5million. British actress Emma Watson, 27, was this year's only newcomer, thanks to Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $1.26billion at the box office. She earned $14million in the past 12 months.

This year, three women breached the $20million mark, compared to four women in 2016. American star Emma recently spoke out about Hollywood's pay disparity, stating that her male co-stars had often taken cuts to ensure equality between the genders. "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," she said. "And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair. That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily: that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

