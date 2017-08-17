Poldark cast share exciting season four snap - see it here! Are you looking forward to the return of Poldark?

Poldark's official Facebook page has shared a 360 degree snap of the cast at the read-through for season four, just a few weeks after season three's conclusion of the popular ITV show. With the show's stars, including Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, waving to the camera, the caption reads: "From today's read-through, here's a 360° wave from team #Poldark!"

READ: Poldark star Heida Reed announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Ritzenberg

Fans of the show were quick to discuss who was attending the script reading, with one writing: "Who is next Eleanor? Not the… Captain. On the other side? So difficult to recognise everyone!" Another person added: "It doesn't matter to me who is who. I'm just going to wait patiently until October 1st to see the next season of Poldark. Love It!"

Facebook users were also quick to point out new faces, and the show's writer Debbie Horsfield recently opened up about new characters joining the next series. She told the Express: "There are some fantastic new characters. There is one in particular that I really think will capture the imagination of viewers who Ross goes up against." This isn't the only exciting news about Poldark as of late; it was recently revealed that Debbie was keen to make the period drama into a musical. She told the Sun: "I love a musical. You would obviously need great big show-stopping numbers in order to tell the story. It happened to Les Miserables, so you never know." She later added: "The requirements and demands of a musical are very, very different."

READ: Poldark producers developing new ITV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice

Aidan will return as Ross Poldark

Aidan, who plays Poldark in the TV series, recently told Women's Wear Daily that the TV show will end after its fifth season. He said: "I think we run out of things to do after series five, I think that would be our last one. Four was green-lit, five hasn't been yet, and it wouldn't be fair of me to green light it, but it's probably looking like it may happen."