Pierce Brosnan has started preparing for Mamma Mia 2 Pierce Brosnan looked delighted to be working on Mamma Mia again

Pierce Brosnan has shared a snap of himself preparing for the Mamma Mia sequel, Here We Go Again. Posing with Benny Andersson in a recording studio, the James Bond actor looked delighted to be working with the ABBA legend again, and captioned the snap: "Never thought his would happen again but, here I was last night once more, with the gracious and brilliant Mr Benny Andersson... ABBA... recording at Air Studios for the next Here We Go Again Mamma Mia movie. Magic."

Pierce took a snap with Benny

Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Love the post, I can't wait to see you in M&M2 and hear you singing," while another added: "Can't wait to see (and hear) what you all put together! Love it when you post behind-the-scenes pix." Pierce originally revealed that he was reprising his role as Sam Carmichael after sharing a screenshot from the original film back in May, captioning the snap: "Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mamma Mia here we go again"

Lily also shared a photo on set

Meanwhile, Lily James has also posted about the exciting sequel, in which she will star as the younger version of Meryl Streep's character, Donna. Sharing a snap of 70s style gold, platform boots, she wrote: "It's happening.. #TheDynamos #MammaMia2." A fan of the Baby Driver star commented: "I am actually so flipping excited for the Mamma Mia sequel!! I just know that you are going to kill it Lily." The film is scheduled to be released in July 2018, ten years after the original film. The cast, including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and Colin Firth, are all set to reprise their roles for the film, which will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer, OI Parker.