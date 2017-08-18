Star Wars standalone film about Obi-Wan Kenobi in the works Would you watch a solo Star Wars film about Obi-Wan Kenobi?

It has been reported that the next standalone Star Wars film will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, who was famously played by Alec Guinness in the original series, and Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry is current in "early talks" about the project, which will be entirely separate from the main saga which includes The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

It is unclear if Ewan will return in the role

Fans were quick to discuss the possibility of a solo Obi-Wan Kenobi film, with one writing: "Honestly if an Obi-Wan film is actually made, it could be the worst star wars film ever made & I would still love it with my whole heart," while others called for Ewan to reprise the role, with one tweeting: "If it's not @mcgregor_ewan, we riot."

A standalone film about Obi-Wan is in the works

The Moulin Rouge actor has previously spoken about the possibility of returning to Star Wars as the Jedi. Chatting on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in May, he said: "I've been asked this question so many times, and I answer the questions when I'm asked them because I've been brought up like that, polite. And it’s gotten to the point where it looks like I'm touting for work at Disney's front door. Like, 'Give me the Obi-Wan spinoff,' you know." He then added: "Of course, I'd be happy to do it."