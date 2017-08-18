Strictly 2017: Tenth celebrity contestant revealed! Brian Conley joins the likes of Mollie King and Aston Merrygold

Strictly Come Dancing fans, your tenth celebrity contestant for 2017 has been revealed. Brian Conley is joining this year's star-studded line-up, alongside the likes of Mollie King, Ruth Langsford and Aston Merrygold. The news was announced on Steve Wright's BBC 2 Radio show on Friday afternoon. Sharing his excitement at competing in the dance show, Brian said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be asked to strut my stuff on this year's Strictly. My family all love the show and can't wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins."

Brian got his big break with the hugely successful The Brian Conley Show which went on to become Britain's most-watched entertainment show at the time, coining his catchphrase 'It's a puppet!' He has an extensive career of over 40 years on TV, film and stage, starring in many West End Productions and even recording three albums. His TV career has seen him win awards, perform and present at the Royal Variety Performance eight times and host two series of BBC One's The TV That Made Me. He recently finished a sell-out tour of the UK and will star in his thirty-fifth pantomime this Christmas. Brian is obviously a natural performer but how will that transfer to the dancefloor?

Brian joins Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King, who have also been confirmed for the new series. More celebrity contestants will be announced in due course.

Strictly will begin again on BBC One in September. It will be the first series without Len Goodman on the judging panel; Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood will instead be joined by international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas in the head judge role.