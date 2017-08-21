Emma Willis shares exciting announcement with fans The star promised "tears, hugs and happiness"…

Emma Willis has some exciting news to share! Cementing her status as one of the UK's top presenters, the 41-year-old has signed up to host a brand new ITV music show this autumn. Your Song, produced by Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment and Thames, is a one-hour special which will see some of music's biggest stars put on special performances for real people "who have done something extraordinary". Speaking about her involvement, The Voice host said: "This is such an amazing show to be part of… imagine seeing somebody you love, and who is so deserving, being surprised with the performance of a lifetime by their musical hero! I think they'll be plenty of tears, hugs and happiness."

Emma Willis will host Your Song, an ITV one-hour special

Nigel Hall, Global Head of Television for Syco Entertainment, added: "Your Song is an extremely exciting project that we have been developing for some time. We are now delighted it is coming to fruition. And we are sure it will bring surprise, entertainment and emotion to everyone at home. We all have that special song which means the world to us – and it will be really exciting to see superstars perform them for their biggest fans."

Emma is one of the country's hardest-working TV presenters; she fronts Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice, The Voice Kids, and a regular Sunday morning Heart FM radio show with Stephen Mulhern.

She is also a mother to three young children with husband Matt Willis – Isabelle, eight, five-year-old Ace and Trixie Grace, who turned one in May. Emma recently opened up about her eldest daughter, as she shared her concerns about the effect social media is having on young people. "Perfection doesn't exist," she told Stylist. "My daughter has an iPad. I was flicking through the pictures and saw she'd been taking selfies. I asked her, 'Why do you have to pose with your lips like that? Your lips are huge, you don't need to push them out more.' But it's the world they live in. The only thing I can do is try to educate her in the most level-headed way possible."