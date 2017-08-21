WATCH: Game of Thrones season seven finale promo is here Game of Thrones' finale will air in the UK on Monday - are you looking forward to it?

SPOILERS FROM GAME OF THRONES SEASON SEVEN EPISODE SIX

Game of Thrones has released the teaser trailer for the final episode of season seven. Although the episode title has yet to be revealed, the clip confirmed that Jon Snow travels to King's Landing with his allies including Tyrion, Brienne, Pod and Davos, to tell Cersei about the army of the dead. The trailer gives little away about the plot, it shows Daenerys' huge army of Unsullied and Dothraki gathered outside of the city, while Jaime and Bronn watch them from the battlements, looking concerned. The trailer also revealed that Theon Greyjoy would also accompany them on the journey, as he plans to save his sister, Yara, from their uncle.

MORE: Game of Thrones' Dragonstone Island becomes tourist hotspot

Meeting to discuss their common enemy, it appears that Cersei will finally meet Jon Snow at the dragon pit, where he tells her: "There is only one war that matters. And it is here." However, Daenerys is nowhere to be seen throughout the trailer, suggesting that she might have sent Jon to negotiate on her behalf. The trailer also briefly shows Sansa on the battlements looking grave.

WATCH: Kit Harington pretends to be dragon on Game of Thrones set

Jon meets Cersei in the new trailer

Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "Oh dang, everyone meets up in the old dragon pit... Maybe they'll all come to a peaceful understanding and agree to fight the Walkers together," while another jokily responded: "That would be the biggest twist in the series." Another person pointed out how many reunions and first meetings would happen in the episode, writing: "Sooooooo hoping they tell Cersei that Dany isn't coming, then straight outta nowhere she flys in on Drogon. Also excited for Dany/Jaime, Cersei/Tyrion, Jon/Cersei, Brienne/Jaime, Mountain/Hound dammmmmn just the whole thing!"