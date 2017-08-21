Strictly Come Dancing 2017: final three contestants revealed Debbie McGee, Jonnie Peacock and Alexandra Burke were revealed as the final three guests on The One Show

The final three celebrities to join the Strictly Come Dancing line-up have been announced! Debbie McGee, Jonnie Peacock and Alexandra Burke will join the talent show, each with the hope of lifting the coveted glitterball trophy at the end of series 15. The exciting announcement was made live on air on BBC's The One Show, hosted by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

Debbie, widow and former assistant of the late Paul Daniels', was the first to be announced, and said the first day of rehearsals on Monday had been "such fun." The 58-year-old follows in her late husband's footsteps, who did the show back in 2010, and she revealed while on the show that Bruce Forsyth was his inspiration for taking part. She added: "There are no words to describe how I feel about performing on Strictly Come Dancing. The excitement is overwhelming. I can’t stop smiling. It’s been the hardest secret I have ever had to keep!"

Debbie McGee was the thirteenth contestant to be revealed

GALLERY: Strictly confirmed line-up so far!

The fourteenth contestant to be revealed was Jonnie, a double Paralympic, World and European T44 100m Champion. He said he wanted to "change the stigma", as the first paralympian on the show. "The opportunity to be the first contestant with a disability to take part in Strictly's main show was too good to turn down. I’ve got no previous dance history outside of the occasional ‘worm’ at a mate’s party and I know this will be a challenge and a new experience. I can’t wait to see what I can achieve and how far I can push myself," he said.

Jonnie Peacock was the fourteenth contestant to be revealed

Final contestant Alexandra, who shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2008, admitted her fears while on The One Show's sofa, saying that she was worried Craig Revel Horwood would be brutal to her. She added: "I am so excited to be joining this year’s Strictly cast! I love this show and have followed it from the beginning, so being able to be a part of it is just a dream come true for me - I still can’t believe it! I am very nervous as I am a singer not a dancer, but I am going to give this my absolute everything and try my best to make everyone proud."

Alexandra Burke was the final contestant to be revealed for the 2017 lineup

Retired judge Len Goodman, then surprised the three contestants with a short video, telling them that the only sadness will be that they won't get "Get a 10 from Len."

The final three join Chizzy Akudolu, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley, Susan Calman, Aston Merrygold, Simon Rimmer, Joe McFadden, Reverend Richard Coles, Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King who have also been confirmed for the new series.