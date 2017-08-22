Ten things you need to know about the new Great British Bake Off Find out everything you need to know about the new series of GBBO here!

The Great British Bake Off will be back on our screens next week, and in preparation we have put together everything you could possibly need to know about the new series - from what time it will air, to the 12 bakers who are taking part this year...

It will air on Channel 4

Earlier this year, Great British Bake Off made a well-publicised move from the BBC to Channel 4, which upset many viewers - especially when it was revealed that the show's presenters, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judge Mary Berry had quit following the move. The baking show will premiere on the network on Tuesday 29 August at 8pm.

It will have a longer running time

One of the biggest differences between Channel 4 and the BBC is that commercial breaks will take place throughout the episode. As a result, the episodes have been extended to 75 minutes instead of 60, so that viewers can have the same amount of time watching the bakers at work! Prue Leith also spoke about the adverts, telling the audience at a Q&A: "You don't have to watch it in real time."

The two new presenters have great chemistry

According to early reviews, Mel and Sue's replacements, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, are a brilliant comedy duo. Speaking at a screening of the first episode, Sandi joked: "There's a lot of repressed sexual tension," while Noel added: "When we did our chemistry test, we made love straightaway." He added: "Sandi is the quickest comedian I've ever worked with."

They also honour Mel and Sue's famous puns

GBBO is well known for its constant puns and euphemisms, and Noel and Sandi don't shy away from them. In one scene of the first episode, Sandi hands Noel a bowl and the presenter falls to the floor, with Sandi quipping: "He's bowled over!" They have also adopted Mel and Sue's famous catchphrase: "On your marks, get set, bake!"

The new judge, Prue Leith, has her own style

Speaking at the screening, Mary's replacement, Prue, opened up about the sort of judge she is on the show, telling the audience: "I'll be firm but fair as a judge, because I want the bakers to be their very best."

Early reviewers have praised the show

The competitors from last year are very excited to tune in

Many bakers from last year's competition have been quick to send good wishes to the new gang, with winner, Candice Brown, writing: "Well helloooo everyone!!! Welcome to the bake off family!!! So excited for you! It's going to be amazing!! Can't wait to meet you all #gbbo." Runner up Andrew Smyth wrote: "AHHH WELCOME BAKERS," while Benjamina added: "Welcome to the family!"

Paul Hollywood missed Mel, Sue and Mary during filming

Paul admitted that he missed his former colleagues while filming the new series for Channel 4. He told Closer magazine: "I have missed Mary, Mel and Sue, and when I started filming the new 'Bake Off' it was hard. I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn't really that sad in the end."

There are 12 new bakers

The 12 new bakers hoping to win the competition include an architect, a university student and an ex-army officer. Ranging from ages 19 to 71, their names are Tom, Steven, Sophie, James, Liam, Flo, Stacey, Kate, Peter, Yan, Julia and Chris, and you can find out more about them here!

The show's format is a little more modern

Speaking about the show, Channel 4's creative executive Jay Hunt revealed it would have a more modern vibe. She said: "We've got a new tone to it. It has a new comic riff to it and I feel it is modern and future facing. I think it is a show people will love with a Channel 4 spin."

Early reviews have been excellent

Following a screening followed by a Q&A, reviewers have been quick to praise the show, with one tweeting: "I was one of the first to see @Channel4's #GBBO today so let me allay the naysayer's fears now... it's as brilliant (if not more so) as ever," while another added: "I'm a ¼ way through the 1st episode of #GBBO and I can honestly tell you, we have NOTHING to worry about."