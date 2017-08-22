Coronation Street's new baby has a famous real-life mum! Baby George is the son of characters Jude and Angela Appleton

Coronation Street introduced an adorable new cast member this week with the arrival of baby George on Monday night's episode. The little boy was seen being reunited with his grandmother, florist Mary Taylor, as he arrived on the cobbles with his parents, Jude Appleton (Paddy Wallace) and wife Angie (Victoria Ekanoye). The role of George is being played by ten-month-old Romeo Cheetham-Karcz – who just so happens to have a famous soap star mum! Romeo is the son of former Waterloo Road actress Zeriozha Burt-Skeete, and she couldn't be prouder of her little boy.

Actress Zeriozha Burt-Skeete played Celine Dixon on Waterloo Road

"He's such a chilled out baby, which I think is how he got this part," Zeriozha, who starred in Waterloo Road as Celine Dixon, told the Manchester Evening News. "Corrie is such a massive institution so we feel very honoured and blessed to have this opportunity for Romeo – but we're also having fun with it and see where it goes. Whatever happens, when he gets to 18 years old we will be able to tell him he took his first little steps on Coronation Street."

Zeriozha's ten-month-old son Romeo stars as baby George on Coronation Street

Zeriozha, who shares Romeo and his older brother Rocco, four, with fiancé Paul Cheetham-Karcz, revealed that she chaperones Romeo on the ITV set. "He's been really relaxed, he doesn't seem fazed by the fact there's 50 people in the room, and Patti Clare, who plays his grandma, has been absolutely fantastic," she said. "He's absolutely mesmerised by her! Everyone on set gets so excited to see him. He films three or four times a week at the moment, and I'm more than happy to chaperone him.

"I make sure he is fed, he's happy and has slept well. I take all his teething toys, and he has a blanket that his brother Rocco gave him. It's tattered to pieces but on set, it's been his comfort blanket. Corrie could not do enough for us. They're very, very good with children, they have so many children and babies within the cast so we feel very well looked after."