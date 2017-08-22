Doctor Foster is back! All you need to know about season two Doctor Foster will be back for season two in September

The incredibly popular BBC drama Doctor Foster is returning for its second series, and Suranne Jones has reprised her role as Doctor Gemma Foster, who discovered that her husband was having an affair with another woman throughout the course of season one. The second season, which is expected to air on BBC One in September, will see Dr Foster attempt to move on from her ex-husband, Simon, while they attempt to co-parent their teenage son.

Season two will begin when Gemma's son, Tom, receives an invitation from his dad to attend a housewarming at his new home, where he now lives with his young girlfriend and their baby. In the trailer, which was released in mid-August, Gemma can be heard saying: "I don't take well to people who lie to me," as she attempts to adjust to life with Simon and Kate moving back to the same town as her. Fans were quick to praise the trailer, with one writing: "One of the best BBC Dramas ever! So excited for this to start," while another added: "Cannot wait. Have just rewatched the first series as it was so good. Love Suranne, she's amazing.﻿"

Doctor Foster will return in September

Speaking about the new series, Suranne said: "When we thought about it we thought it was really important to finish the story off because the affair was one thing but as a viewer I felt quite strongly I wanted to know what happened to two people in a relationship that were divorced that still had to parent a child. On television I don't think that story has been told but I couldn't think of any show that had handled this and obviously in the way that Mike (Barlett) handles it which is in a natural plus fantasy way."