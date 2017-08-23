How Strictly Come Dancing will pay tribute to their dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth Sir Bruce Forsyth passed away last week aged 89

Sir Bruce Forsyth and Strictly Come Dancing went hand in hand, so it's no surprise that the BBC has organised a special tribute for their dear friend who passed away last week. Announcing their plans on Twitter, executive producer Louise Rainbow released a statement, saying: "The thoughts of everyone here at Strictly are still very much with Sir Bruce's family. Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers. We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and always will be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing."

Sir Bruce, pictured with his wife Winnie, sadly passed away last week

Sir Bruce, best known for his catchphrase 'Nice to see you, to see you nice!', co-hosted the BBC dance show with Tess Daly from 2004 to 2013. He was replaced by Claudia Winkleman following his retirement. The TV veteran sadly passed away last week aged 89 after suffering poor health in his later years. Sir Bruce had not attended high-profile public events since 2015 as his health began to decline. In February of this year, he was hospitalised with a severe chest infection and spent five days in intensive care, before returning home.

Tributes poured in from his Strictly family

Tributes poured in following Sir Bruce's death, most notably from his Strictly family. Tess tweeted: "There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved."

She continued: "He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor but most importantly as a friend and I'm extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday Night Entertainment for so many decades. He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time."