Rachel Stevens caused quite a stir on Celebrity MasterChef this week – and it had nothing to do with her culinary skills. The 39-year-old former S Club 7 star shocked viewers with her incredibly youthful appearance as she joined a host of other stars for the latest series of the cookery competition. Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their surprise, with one asking: "Ok, how is it that Rachel Stevens is nearly 40 and yet has failed to age a day since S Club 7?" Another joked: "Unless an S Club Party involved moisturising, I don't understand how Rachel Stevens looks like that at 39." A third wrote: "Husband: Rachel Stevens never seems to age does she? Me: switches TV to BBCOneHd to check for wrinkles."

Despite telling Gregg Wallace and John Torode, she wasn't much of a cook, Rachel still managed to impress with her dishes. The same couldn’t be said for former Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey, who became the first 2017 contestant to be eliminated after failing to win the judges over with his fish pie and koftas.

Pictured with her S Club 7 bandmates in 2003

"Today I didn't do well enough but you've just got to let these things go and strive to do better in other things," the 21-year-old said after leaving the competition. "I'm still glad to have the experience and I'll walk away with my head held high."

Other celebrity contestants in the 2017 series include Debbie McGee, Rebecca Adlington, Stephen Hendry, Ulrika Jonsson and Vic Reeves, who is going by his real name, Jim Moir.