Blind Date contestants bump into each other on the Tube after 25 years Howard had picked Brigette on Cilla Black's dating show 25 years ago

Two Blind Date contestants happened to bump into each other on the Tube last week – 25 years after first meeting on Cilla Black's dating show. Howard Griffiths had picked Brigette to be his date in the nineties and the pair were whisked away to Germany for the weekend. Their brief romance fizzled out shortly after, but last Thursday the pair were reunited on... the Central Line!

Howard and Brigette, now a divorced mother-of-three, had been going home after their respective nights out when they clocked each other. Howard has since taken to Twitter to share a video of their reunion, writing: "You won't believe this! Just randomly met #Brigette who I picked on @ITV #BlindDate 25 years ago, on the #CentralLine #SmallWorld."

The pair were seen sitting on the tube, with Howard re-enacting Cilla's famous words, "What's your name and where do you come from?" "Yeah, Brigette from Epping," a smiling Brigette replies. Howard shared another post, tweeting: "Still in shock! Just met #Brigette who I picked on @ITV#BlindDate, or the 1st time in 25 years on the @TfL#CentralLine #London."

Howard told The Telegraph: "I sat on the Tube and a woman sitting opposite me did a double take, she asked: 'Don't I know you?' I joked back, 'Probably from Crimewatch.' I literally freaked out when we both realised it was from Blind Date." He added: "She hasn't changed in 25 years, she's effervescent and beautiful. She's clearly looked after herself."

Paul O'Grady is Blind Date's new host

Of their Blind Date weekend, Howard revealed: "We spoke on the phone a couple of weeks after, but it fizzled out. We're definitely going to meet up again. It's just incredible!" Following their chance encounter, the pair also spoke over the phone on Heart radio. Brigette sadly revealed that she didn't fancy Howard, who is single, but that he's "a lot of fun".