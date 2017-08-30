The Chase spin-off show: everything you need to know The Family Chase will launch on 2 September

A spin-off series for The Chase is set to launch on Saturday 2 September. The Family Chase will see loved ones work together to take on the Chasers in an attempt to win cash prizes. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan opened up about the exciting new show. "It's completely different because it's a completely different atmosphere," she said. "When contestants walk into the studios, there's so much more pressure because if you mess it up, you've messed it up for your entire family."

Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan spoke about The Family Chase on Good Morning Britain

The Vixen is the newest member of the Chasers; in 2015 she joined the rest of the team, Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha. The 35-year-old, who wrote questions for the pilot episode of The Chase in 2009, was asked what it was like to work on the show. "It's wonderful to destroy people's dreams," she joked.

"I spend all my time researching facts and learning new things. I'm always putting myself to the test. I was always a brainbox growing up. I've got a lucky combination of a memory that absorbs and a natural curiosity." She added: "There are a lot of people that would love to have my job – I quiz professionally!"

Bradley Walsh will host the upcoming spin-off series

The Chase host Bradley Walsh also recently opened up about the new spin-off series, telling the Metro: "The most immediate difference is how honest families are with one another. On the daytime show, everyone is very polite to one another, especially around the time of the offers: 'Just come back', or 'Do what you feel is right', they say. But families have a sense of kinship that no four strangers would ever have as a team.

"They're brutal with one another. There's also much more banter, families have a history together, and they're quite happy to dish the dirt about one another."