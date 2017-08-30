WATCH: Miley Cyrus is joined by whole family in new Carpool Karaoke Miley Cyrus brought her family along for Carpool Karaoke!

Miley Cyrus was joined by her entire family, including parents Tish and Billy Ray, and siblings Noah, Braison, Brandy and Trace, for Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke! In the preview clip, the family don wigs before singing along to their dad's hit country song, Achy Breaky Heart. The family of seven proved that Billy Ray and Miley weren't the only two to carry a tune, as Miley's younger sister, Noah, belted out the lyrics from the backseat!

READ: Miley Cyrus shares romantic throwback with Liam Hemsworth: 'Our first smooch 8 years ago'

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "I knew Miley and Billy Ray but it never occured to me that there's an entire family﻿," while another added: "Miley is the only one that can sing﻿!" However, many also discussed needing to pay a subscription to watch the whole version of James Corden's popular show, and one viewer cheekily commented: "Anybody else have Apple Music and love all the people complaining."

@carpoolkaraoke #CyrusFamily take over!!!!!! Tomorrow! 8/29 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Another preview of the series hints at what the family get up to for the show, including taking part in a professional photoshoot as a family and singing Bruno Mars' 24K and Miley's hit single, Party in the USA. The Wrecking Ball singer can be heard saying: "That was the best day of our life." Billy Ray added: "Guys, I think we can officially say that the Cyrus family reunion is over." The new series of Apple Music has featured stars including Will Smith, Ariana Grande, Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, and John Legend.

READ: Miley Cyrus gets inked with official logo of vegan food products

During Maisie and Sophie's Carpool Karaoke, the pair had viewers laughing after reading out popular phrases with Northern accents like the Stark family in Game of Thrones. Sophie tried to read out the lyrics to Hakuna Matata before Maisie's turn, who said: "Imagine Arya finally gets back to Winterfell, right? And she knocks on the gates and you open the door, and I go, 'It's me. A-Mario.'"