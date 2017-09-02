Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones talks infidelity and not giving her husband any chances The popular actress spoke all things Doctor Foster while appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show

Suranne Jones wouldn’t be quite as forgiving as her alter-ego Dr Gemma Foster if husband Laurence Akers had an affair. The talented actress, who plays the betrayed wife in Doctor Foster, opened up about their relationship while discussing the new series on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on Saturday night. She said: "I certainly wouldn’t give my husband, sorry Laurence, the opportunity for us to move on. Not [after] two years. He had a whole separate life going on in the show. I think I’m clean cut, if you want to be with someone else, be with someone else."

Suranne Jones on The Jonathan Ross show

While on the show, the 39-year-old added that a lot of viewers related to her character in the first series – with many admitting to checking their partners' phones. "The interesting thing is, in the show she looks at emails and she looks at phones and everything that’s meant to be private but a lot of people admitted going through phones and passwords, checking and all that kind of stuff," she revealed.

Suranne and husband Laurence Akers

Teasing the show's much-anticipated return, Suranne, who also helped to write it, said that the second series would be completely different to the first: "It’s very different and it’s very dark and it’s very sexy and it’s very tense."

Season two will see Dr Foster attempt to move on from Simon as they co-parent their teenage son. The show will begin when Gemma's son, Tom, receives an invitation from his dad to attend a housewarming at his new home, where he now lives with his young girlfriend and their baby. In the trailer, which was released in mid-August, Gemma can be heard saying: "I don't take well to people who lie to me," as she attempts to adjust to life with Simon and Kate moving back to the same town as her.

THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW, TONIGHT 9.30PM ON ITV