Cheryl gives her first TV interview since becoming a mum: watch the trailer! Liam Payne's girlfriend appears on This Morning and talks about baby Bear

Cheryl is set to give her first TV interview since becoming a mum to her five-month-old son Bear on This Morning. And ahead of her appearance, ITV has released a teaser trailer showing the star talking about life with a baby. Cheryl, who looks radiant in the short clip, can be seen saying: "Since becoming a mam… that's how I say it, sorry!" in her Newcastle accent. She also later hints that she looks after Bear without the help of a nanny, adding: "When you're looking after a baby 24/7."

NEW | HQ version of the teaser trailer of Cheryl on This Morning, her first interview after becoming a 'mam', airing next week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BQ0mBWmevW — Cheryl and Liam (@LiamxCheryl) 5 September 2017

Cheryl is set to appear on This Morning for her first TV interview

The interview is expected to air on This Morning next week, and will also see Cheryl revealing her A-list make-up secrets. The star's last TV interview was on The One Show in November, before she had confirmed her pregnancy.

This Morning showbiz reporter Rylan Clark revealed this week that Cheryl had phoned up the team to offer them her first TV interview. Cheryl, 34, decided to let cameras film her behind the scenes on an upcoming L'Oréal campaign, and then spoke to the show's beauty team.

Cheryl and Liam welcomed son Bear on 22 March

Chatting on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, Rylan said: "Cheryl has gone back to work on her L'Oréal advert and This Morning were there. Cheryl rang us up and said come along – 'I'll give you my only TV interview.' We haven't got a TX date yet. We are not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there with his 'wife' as he has been calling her."

Cheryl has kept a very low-profile since welcoming son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne on 22 March. She made her first public appearance at the Game4Grenfell charity football match over the weekend.