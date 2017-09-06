Will James Bond get married in the upcoming film? Daniel Craig is returning to play James Bond - who is reportedly tying the knot is the new Bond film!

Following the announcement that Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as James Bond for the upcoming film, sources have revealed that the womaniser will have settled down and tied the knot with Spectre's Bond girl, Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

Will James get hitched in the next Bond film?

An insider source told The New York Post's Page Six: "Bond quits the secret service, and he's in love and gets married," adding that disaster will strike and the film will become "like 'Taken' with Bond". Speaking about returning to the role of Bond on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Daniel said: "I couldn't be happier. I've been quite cagey about it. I've been doing interviews about it all day and people have been asking me and I've been kind of coy but I kind of felt like, if I was going to speak the truth, I should speak the truth to you."

Daniel is reprising his role as James Bond

Referring to his former comments that he no longer wanted to play 007, he continued: "Look, there's no point in making excuses about it, but it was two days after I'd finished shooting the last movie. I went straight into an interview and someone said would you do another one and I went 'No!' And instead of saying something with style and grace I gave a really stupid answer." He then added: "I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait." The new film, which is only known as Bond 25, is set for a November 2019 release. Daniel has previously starred in four of the spy films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.