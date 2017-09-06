Angelina Jolie confirms she's working on the script for Maleficent 2 The actress' daughter Vivienne had a cameo role in the first film

Exciting news for Disney fans! Angelina Jolie has confirmed the release of Maleficent 2, promising a "really strong sequel". There were rumours that the actress would sign up to Universal's Bride of Frankenstein, but speculation was put to rest after Angelina confirmed that she is returning to Disney – and to acting for that matter. "I am now the breadwinner for the family so it's time," she told Deadline. "We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel."

Angelina, who has four directorial achievements under her belt, will return as Maleficent, the titular character. In the first film, her daughter Vivienne, who she shares with her ex Brad Pitt, played a cameo role as a young Aurora. At the time Angelina said: "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That's not our goal, for Brad and I, at all." She added to EW: "But the other three-and-four-year-old (performers) wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."

Angelina said she is working on the script

Angelina and her husband Brad split in 2016 after two years of marriage. The couple have six children together – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The Hollywood star recently spoke about life as a single mum, saying: "It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard."

She added to The Telegraph: "Emotionally it's been a very difficult year and I have had some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor." The star famously had a double mastectomy and oophorectomy (removal of ovaries), and recently revealed she suffers from Bell's palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face.