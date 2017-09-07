The Crown star Claire Foy opens up about the Queen: 'I would hate the idea of her watching it' Claire Foy has opened up about her role in Netflix's The Crown

Claire Foy, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix show, The Crown, has admitted that she would "hate" for the Queen to watch the historical drama. Chatting to Town & Country magazine, she explained: "I would hate the idea of her watching it. When you're playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish. I don't want to pick apart a person. I want to invent someone. So I would hate for her to watch it and think I overdramatised anything."

The Golden Globe-winning actress, who will reprise her role at the royal in the upcoming second series, also spoke about her rise to fame following the popularity of the series. "I've never been a particularly ambitious actor," she explained. "I was eager to do great things, but I never was like, 'What I have to do is become massive.' I just thought, maybe I'll do a job here and there, and that I'll be nice and I'll move on to a different stage of my life."

Claire also spoke about leaving the show after the second series, since the series plans to change the whole cast to mark the passage of time portrayed. She said: "I'm in massive denial. I don't feel like it's over. I'm waiting for it to hit me at some point that this stage of my life is finished, but it hasn't happened yet." In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she added: "Someone else will take on this amazing role and I'm not the first person to play that part. I have taken that role on from other people who've played it before. So it's in the nature of the role that it will keep reincarnating and that that story will keep being told. I can't wait to watch it and I just think whoever they get to play that part, they'll be extraordinary because they're an extraordinary team."