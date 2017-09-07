Doctor Foster wins ratings war against Great British Bake Off Which show did you watch: GBBO or Doctor Foster?!

Warning! Contains spoilers for GBBO!

Doctor Foster became the most-watch show on television last night, beating its main competitor, The Great British Bake Off. The highly anticipated return of the BBC One drama overlapped with the baking show by 15 minutes on Tuesday night, and received 6.3 million viewers, while the Channel 4 show received six million.

6.3 million people tuned in to watch Doctor Foster

The show, which stars Suranne Jones, follows a woman coming to terms with her ex-husband moving back into her neighbourhood with his new wife and child. Speaking about the show, Suranne said: "As soon as I finished Doctor Foster I obviously wanted to run straight home to give my husband a big cuddle." Meanwhile, GBBO saw the contestants try their hand at making biscuit board games, with Chris Geiger being the second baker to leave the tent after his nautical-themed game didn't go quite the plan. Speaking about his time of the show, Chris tweeted: "Amazing, thank you all for your support; I'll bring some bread into you guys soon! Don't forget #ExtraSlice Thursday!"

Last year's Bake Off winner Candice Brown recently shared the thoughts with HELLO! about her thoughts on the new show, saying: "I think people did have their reservations and I kept saying to them, 'It'll just be Bake Off', and it is, and I love the fact that people are eating a little bit of humble pie going, 'Oh it is just Bake Off.' It's amazing and the contestants are incredible. I met Prue a couple of weeks ago, who was just amazing. I think it's brilliant and the standard's insanely high." Offering advice to this year's contestants, she said: "Enjoy it all, take the opportunities, laugh and share it with friends and family as well because they're the ones who are always going to be there, as they have been for me."