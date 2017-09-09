Debbie McGee talks about late husband Paul Daniels, and what advice he would give her for Strictly Come Dancing Debbie McGee spoke to HELLO! about her late husband, Paul Daniels

Debbie McGee has opened up about the advice she thinks her late husband, Paul Daniels, would give her while competing on Strictly Come Dancing. The television performer, who was married to the celebrity magician for 28 years before he sadly passed away in 2016, said that Paul would have given her "constructive criticism" on the show.

READ: Debbie McGee tears up as she remembers late husband Paul Daniels: 'He made me laugh every day'

Paul and Debbie wed in 1988

Chatting to HELLO!, the 58-year-old said: "He'd tell me to enjoy it, but he was very good at constructive criticism. He'd listen to my radio shows and when I got home he'd give me notes. So I'm sure if he was alive and watching me on Strictly he'd have his notes at the end saying like, ‘Oh, you didn't look down at the camera'."

READ: Debbie McGee remembers beloved late husband Paul Daniels

Debbie is competing in 2017's Strictly

Speaking fondly about her late husband, who took part in Strictly back in 2010, Debbie said: "Everything I do that relates to Paul is with that wonderful feeling of what an amazing time I had with him, and how that has coloured the rest of my life. I have to go on. Life is different so I have to find another way to be happy, but through that the whole positive thing about Paul is that we laughed every day and he taught me so much about showbiz, and that's a real positive thing that's with me on Strictly. I feel like he's always there on my shoulder." She then added: "He loved it and after he finished in 2010, he often talked about Strictly and what a happy time it was during live shows we did."