Ruth Langsford hints that Eamonn Holmes might compete in next year's Strictly Come Dancing Ruth Langsford opened up about her excitement for the dancing reality show

Ruth Langsford has shared her thoughts on whether or not husband, Eamonn Holmes, would ever follow in her footsteps and take part in Strictly Come Dancing! Asked by HELLO! if Eamonn would be interested in taking part in the popular dancing show, she said: "Well I think it might be a bit too soon as he's just had two new hips last year. Maybe next year!"

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals the handy Strictly tips she's received from Lisa Snowdon and Lisa Riley

Ruth spoke about how eamonn's encouragment

She also spoke about her husband's reaction when she was invited to join the show, explaining: "Eamonn was fantastic as soon as I mentioned it. He said, 'Do it! Do it! It doesn't matter what else you're doing, just grab it'. If I hadn't, I'd have always wondered what I'd have been like on 'Strictly'… I have been very vocal every year about how gutted I am that they haven't ever asked me."

READ: Eamonn Holmes eating takeaways whilst 'domestic goddess' wife 'Ruthy' does Strictly

Loading the player...

However, in a new interview with HELLO!, Eamonn revealed that he wouldn't be at all interested in taking part in the show. He said: "I don't want to do Strictly. I've been asked to do Strictly before and I don't want to do it. I am not interested it, as a person, but it really was Ruth's dream." Ruth also revealed that she was beginning to get nervous about the dance competition, saying: "The nerves have started very badly for me today. I had a real jitter. Actually, it started yesterday. I got up very early and did that thing of, 'Err, what day is it? Where am I supposed to be?' Then I realised it was Sunday and every negative thought I could possibly think about doing Strictly suddenly was there."