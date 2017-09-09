Strictly 2017: Celebrity and professional dancer pairings revealed! We reveal the celebrity and professional dancer couples for this year’s Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is finally here - sequins, glitter and fake tan galore! The first show of the new series aired on BBC1 on Saturday night with much excitement from fans. The celebrity contenders have been revealed over the past few weeks and now we know which professional dancers they will be paired with.

New head judge, international ballroom champion Shirley Ballas, joined the judging line-up alongside Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood. Three new dancers also made their debut on the show. Read on to discover who is paired with who for this year’s glitzy ballroom dancing competition…

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara

What a great sizzling pairing! Aston, 29, is best known for being a member of pop group JLS and has a natural talent for dance, having showcased his flexible moves on the X Factor years ago. Since leaving JLS, Aston now performs as a solo artist. Definitely one to watch!

Brian Conley & Amy Dowden

Funnyman Brian is sure to entertain us on the dancefloor. The TV entertainer is paired with new pro dancer Amy, so all eyes will be on these two! Brian got his big break with the hugely successful The Brian Conley Show and recently finished a sell-out tour of the UK.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova

Eastenders fans will love seeing hunky Davood, who plays ladies' man Kush Kazemi in EastEnders, dance with new pro Nadiya. Davood has starred in the BBC One soap since 2014.

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones

Holby City star Joe and stunning professional Katya are sure to make a great team as they compete to lift the glitter ball trophy. Joe is best-known for his role of Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca in popular BBC One medical drama.

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse

We love this Strictly couple! Fab dancer Oti is paired with Paralympic star Jonnie, who says he wants to "change the stigma", as the first paralympian on the show. Jonnie is World and European T44 100m Champion.

Reverend Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell

These two are going to be fun to watch! Richard is a broadcaster and Church of England priest, best known for co-hosting BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live. Fans will be sure to tune in to watch his Strictly journey.

Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton

What a great couple! Strictly star Karen is going to have a ball teaching Sunday Brunch’s Simon how to dance. Simon, 54, has co-hosted Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch with Tim Lovejoy since 2014.

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez

The competition is about to hot up with Alexandra, who is known for her great voice and stage routines, and gorgeous Gorka. Alexandra shot to fame after winning X Factor in 2008 and has had a successful solo career since.

Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole

What a match! Show veteran Brendan is bound to teach Good Morning Britain host Charlotte how to reach the final. Charlotte once worked with Eamonn Holmes on Sky’s Sunrise, so is likely to get pally with his wife Ruth.

Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev

We can’t wait to see these two dance! Actress Andrea Chizoba "Chizzy" Akudolu is known for her role on Holby and Pasha always brings the passion to Strictly. Certainly ones to watch!

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice

Lucky Debbie! The former assistant of the late Paul Daniels is set to dance with the lovely Giovanni and she looked thrilled when the news was announced.The 58-year-old follows in her late husband's footsteps, who did the show back in 2010.

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec

These two are going to set our screens on fire! Stunning actress Gemma, who most recently appeared on Emmerdale playing Carly Hope, has been partnered with the popular pro Aljaz.

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard

Another great pairing - Saturdays singer Mollie King has had experience with dance moves from touring with the hot pop band. Can she win the show with AJ?

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke

The Loose Women panellist and This Morning presenter looked over the moon when her partner was announced, as did Anton. Could this be the year that Anton finally lifts the trophy?

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton

We can’t wait to see this pair’s routines! Scottish comedian and broadcaster Susan Calman, who recently recorded the second series of her sitcom Sisters, is going to have a great time with Strictly favourite Kevin.