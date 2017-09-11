WATCH: Fifty Shades Free trailer has finally been released Mrs Grey will see you now - in the new Fifty Shades trailer!

Attention Christian Grey fans! The trailer for the third and final film in the series, Fifty Shades Freed, is finally here! The beautiful teaser shows Anastacia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) getting ready for their wedding day and exchanging their vows while also giving an insight into their passionate relationship while on honeymoon.

The climactic final chapter begins Valentine’s Day. #FiftyShadesFreed pic.twitter.com/LJjgZZA0OU — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) September 10, 2017

The trailer also hints at danger for the happily married couple, showing Ana driving while being chased, and being held at knifepoint. The film's official Twitter account shared the trailer, writing: "The climactic final chapter begins Valentine's Day." Fans were quick to discuss the trailer, with one writing: "AAAAHHHHHH I CANT WAIT I STARTED READING IT AGAIN AS SOON AS I SAW THIS," while another added: "I NEED THIS LIKE YESTERDAY AHHHHHHHH." The tagline for the film reads, 'Mrs Grey will see you now', and will chronicle the couple's married life.

Speaking about his advice for his character during an interview with Cosmopolitan back in January, Jamie said: "Loosen up a bit! Like, relax. Get some guy friends. He's obviously been through some horrific things in his youth that have coloured who he is today, but he needs to let his hair down a little bit." He also spoke about why he would "never" have his own Red Room, adding: "I'd never in a million years have a Red Room. I learned from doing the research for the films that it's just so far from what works for me. And I've got kids, so I'd be dealing with some pretty heavy locks. I would save some money by not building a Red Room."