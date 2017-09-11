Craig Revel Horwood discusses possibility of same-sex couples on Strictly The outspoken judge was asked about the issue during an appearance on Lorraine

Craig Revel Horwood has championed the idea of having same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing. The Strictly judge was asked about the possibility of same-sex partnerships on the show during an appearance on Lorraine on Monday, and said he thinks they could be introduced as early as next year. He remarked: "I think same-sex couples can exist, you only have to decide who's going to go backwards really, don't you. That's the only difference."

Quizzed by host Lorraine Kelly as to whether that was likely to happen on Strictly, Craig replied: "I hope so. I really hope so. In the world of competition there are same-sex couples that do it as well, so there is no reason why that can't happen. It's just, I guess, the Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year, and I think it'll probably happen next year."

The 52-year-old added: "When you consider the tango was originally danced between two men anyway. It's amazing – seeing Argentine Tango between two men is powerful and explosive and the same can happen between two women. There's nothing wrong, I mean you can get married now, can't you? It's great to celebrate anyone's sexuality. And, as you say, it's not just about sex, it's about dancing."

The Australian-British dancer, who previously dated Britain's Got Talent runner-up Damon Scott, was also asked if he was "tangoing" with anyone at the moment. "No I'm not," he replied. "I'm loving being single, absolutely loving it. Then I don't have to complicate my life or worry about anyone else."